COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, July 17

Department of Health reports 1,032 new coronavirus infections in PA

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 99,478 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, July 17.

There were 1,032 new cases reported statewide.

There are 638 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 899,912 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds.