More than 100 people in Pennsylvania have died with the coronavirus, Department of Health says.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 8,420 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Friday, April 3.

There were 1,404 new cases reported in 63 counties and the number of deaths listed is now 102.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. Watch live on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.