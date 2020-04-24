COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, April 24

The state lists 1,599 new coronavirus cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 38,652 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Friday, April 24.

There were 1,599 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state, and the number of deaths listed is now 1,492.

Governor Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

There are 147,491 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

38% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 28% are aged 50-64; and

25% are aged 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.