COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Friday, April 17

Coronavirus cases top 29,000 in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 29,441 people with the coronavirus infection in the state, as of noon on Friday, April 17.

There were 1,706 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state and the number of deaths listed is now 756, including 49 new deaths among positive cases.

Governor Tom Wolf will provide an update at 2 p.m. on WNEP-TV and wnep.com.

Specific information and a statewide map are also available here.

Information from long-term care facilities and personal care homes is provided by the state here.

There are 117,932 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 40% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 29% are aged 50-64; and

23% are aged 65 or older.