COVID-19 update for Sunday, September 6

Almost 700 new cases added statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 691 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 139,316. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 30 and September 5 is 158,994 with 5,791 positive cases. There were 19,065 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 5. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 0 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,405 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,603 cases among employees, for a total of 26,008 at 947 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,239 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.