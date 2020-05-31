COVID-19 update for Sunday, May 31

There are more than 500 new cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 71,926 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Saturday, May 30.

There were 511 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,555 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,659 cases among employees, for a total of 18,145 at 609 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,540 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,455 of our total cases are in health care workers.

