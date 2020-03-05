COVID-19 Update for Sunday, May 3

More than 900 new cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health released the latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state. As of midnight Sunday, there are 962 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 49,267. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are also 26 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 2,444 in Pennsylvania.

A map of cases by county can be found here.

There are 191,374 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: