COVID-19 update for Sunday, May 24

The Department of Health reported more than 700 new cases.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health released the latest numbers of coronavirus cases across Pennsylvania as of midnight Sunday. There are 730 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 67,713. All 67 counties across the state have cases of coronavirus.

There are 28 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,124.

According to a release from the state, there are 531 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 328,382 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.