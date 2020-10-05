COVID-19 update for Sunday, May 10

Department of Health announces more than 1,200 cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As of midnight Sunday, there are 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611 in Pennsylvania.

There are 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,707 in Pennsylvania.

There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

26% are aged 50-64; and

28% are aged 65 or older.