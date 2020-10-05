COVID-19 update for Sunday, May 10

HARRISBURG, Pa. — As of midnight Sunday, there are 1,295 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 56,611 in Pennsylvania.
There are 19 new deaths, bringing the total to 3,707 in Pennsylvania.
There are 227,772 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;
- Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;
- 1% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;
- 26% are aged 50-64; and
- 28% are aged 65 or older.
Non-life-sustaining businesses in the red phase are ordered to be closed and schools are closed statewide through the remainder of the academic year. Currently, 24 counties are in the yellow phase of reopening; 13 more will move to the yellow phase on May 15, according to a release from the Department of Health.