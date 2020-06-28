COVID-19 update for Sunday, June 28

There are more than 500 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., June 28, that there are 505 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 85,496. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,606 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 657,486 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,677 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,212 cases among employees, for a total of 20,889 at 687 distinct facilities in 51 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,528 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .