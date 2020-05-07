COVID-19 update for Sunday, July 5

More than 400 new cases were reported across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 479 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,854. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,753 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 734,846 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,923 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,346 cases among employees, for a total of 21,296 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .