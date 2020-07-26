COVID-19 update for Sunday, July 26

State announces 800 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 800 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 107,425. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 133 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 148 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 19 and July 25 is 156,316 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 17,542 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 25. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,118 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 4 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 641 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,028,776 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,134 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,818 cases among employees, for a total of 22,952 at 829 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,851 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.