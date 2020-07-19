COVID-19 update for Sunday, July 19

State announces more than 700 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that there are 786 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 101,027. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 138 cases and Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 182 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 12 and July 18 is 146,701 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 20,212 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 18. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,015 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 926,352 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

8% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 18 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – Nearly 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,638 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,599 cases among employees, for a total of 22,237 at 788 distinct facilities in 59 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,803 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .