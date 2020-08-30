COVID-19 update for Sunday, August 30

State reports more than 600 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — he Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 670 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 133,504. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 7,673 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 2 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 23 and August 29 is 160,682 with 4,405 positive cases. There were 21,994 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 29. These results represent the total number of tests administered.