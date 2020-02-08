COVID-19 update for Sunday, August 2

State announces more than 600 new cases in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 654 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania Sunday, August 2. There are cases of coronavirus in all 67 counties, bringing the statewide total to 113,590.

There are also 5 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,209 deaths.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 82 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 75 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 26 and August 1 is 154,617 with 6,165 positive cases. There were 18,824 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 1. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,130,979 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,603 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,979 cases among employees, for a total of 23,582 at 857 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,910 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.