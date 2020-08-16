COVID-19 update for Sunday, August 16

More than 600 new cases across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced 660 new cases of coronavirus Sunday, bringing the statewide total to 124,460.

There are 3 new deaths, bringing the statewide total to 7,468.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 9 and August 15 is 167,496 with 5,708 positive cases. There were 18,278 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 15. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

More information can be found at the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,332,403 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,375 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,226 cases among employees, for a total of 24,601 at 892 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,057 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.