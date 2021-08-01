COVID-19 update for Sunday, August 1

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health updated its coronavirus dashboard for the first time this weekend on Sunday. There are 2,106 new cases statewide. Because the Department of Health did not update its numbers yesterday, this total reflects the total number of cases since Friday, July 30. The statewide total is 1,226,606 cases.
There are 27,855 deaths in Pennsylvania attributed to coronavirus, an increase of 5 new deaths since Friday, July 30.
The Department of Health did not give a reason for not updating the COVID-19 dashboard on Saturday, July 31.
More information can be found on the state's website.