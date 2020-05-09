COVID-19 update for Saturday, September 5

State announces more than 900 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 963 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 138,625. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 124 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 29 and September 4 is 159,937 with 5,671 positive cases. There were 23,387 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 4. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,760 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 18 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,346 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,587 cases among employees, for a total of 25,933 at 945 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,238 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.