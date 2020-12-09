COVID-19 update for Saturday, September 12

More than 900 new cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 920 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 143,805. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

York County is reporting an increase of 129 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between September 5 and September 11 is 155,174 with 5,223 positive cases. There were 28,365 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., September 11, the most test results reported in one day to date. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,862 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 21,844 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,742 cases among employees, for a total of 26,586 at 951 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,293 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.