COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 21

More than 6,000 new cases statewide

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 6,778 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 302,564.

There are 3,162 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. We have reached levels seen in May when hospitalizations were at their highest. Of that number, 661 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

As of 11:59 p.m., November 20, there were 112 new deaths reported for a total of 9,801 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes since the start of the pandemic, there have been 31,548 resident cases of COVID-19, and 6,357 cases among employees, for a total of 37,905 at 1,207 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 6,266 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.