COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 14

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 259,938. This is the highest daily increase of cases.
There were 50 new deaths reported for a total of 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between November 7 and November 13 is 366,928 with 30,437 positive cases. There were 52,408 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., November 13.