COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 14

The state set another record for the highest daily increase in cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 5,551 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 259,938. This is the highest daily increase of cases.

There were 50 new deaths reported for a total of 9,274 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.