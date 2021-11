80 new COVID-19 related deaths were reported across the state.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health announced 80 new COVID-19 related deaths across the state on Saturday.

11 of those deaths are from Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

The state has not released new COVID-19 case information.

Newswatch 16 has reached out to the Department of Health about Saturday's numbers but has not heard back.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.