COVID-19 update for Saturday, May 30

More than 600 new cases reported across the state

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 71,415 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Saturday, May 30.

There were 680 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 5,537 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 73 new deaths.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 15,376 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,650 cases among employees, for a total of 18,026 at 607 distinct facilities in 44 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 3,535 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 5,280 of our total cases are in health care workers.

More information from hospitals, long-term care facilities, and personal care homes is provided by the state here.