COVID-19 update for Saturday, May 23

State reports fewer than 1,000 new cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health released the latest numbers of coronavirus cases as of midnight Saturday. There are 725 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 66,983. There are cases in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

The state also reported 112 new deaths with a total of 5,096 deaths in Pennsylvania.

There are 513 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases, according to relase. There are 321,469 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

25% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older.