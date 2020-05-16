COVID-19 update for Saturday, May 16

State reports less than 1,000 new cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health announced the latest numbers of coronavirus cases in a release. As of midnight Saturday there are 89 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 61,611. There are cases in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

The state is also reporting 4,403 total deaths, an increase of 61 new deaths. There are 4,403 deaths in Pennsylvania.

There are 266,225 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

Nearly 2% are aged 13-18;

Nearly 6% are aged 19-24;

Nearly 37% are aged 25-49;

Nearly 26% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 29% are aged 65 or older.