COVID-19 update for Saturday, July 25

State confirms more than 1,000 new cases in Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that there are 1,054 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 106,625. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 146 cases, Delaware County is reporting an increase of 110 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 177 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 18 and July 24 is 157,974 with 6,384 positive cases. There were 24,891 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 24. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,114 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 13 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 640 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,016,705 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

More than 1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

More than 37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,066 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,785 cases among employees, for a total of 22,851 at 826 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,850 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .