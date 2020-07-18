COVID-19 update for Saturday, July 18

The state announced more than 700 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that there are 763 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 100,241. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Allegheny is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 11 and July 17 is 142,110 with 5,552 positive cases. There were 19,399 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 17. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,007 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 15 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in July:

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 22 percent of cases so far in July;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 17 percent of cases so far in July;

NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July; and

NC – Nearly 8 percent of cases in April to nearly 13 percent of cases so far in July.

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to more than 13 percent of cases so far in July.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,597 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,587 cases among employees, for a total of 22,184 at 782 distinct facilities in 58 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,802 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .