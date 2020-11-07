COVID-19 update for Saturday, July 11

The state reported more than 800 new cases.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 94,689. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 215 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases overnight.

There are 6,897 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 17 new deaths reported.

More data by county can be found here.

The number of tests administered within the past 7 days between July 4 and July 10 is 132,648 with 5,135 positive test results.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 8% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 24% are ages 50-64; and

26% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,216 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,453 cases among employees, for a total of 21,669 cases at 748 distinct facilities in 57 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,703 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here .