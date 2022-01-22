COVID-19 update for Saturday, January 22

State adds more than 17,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Department of Health confirmed there are 17,623 new cases of coronavirus in Pennsylvania, bringing the statewide total to 2,560,167 cases.

There are 39,487 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 125 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASE COUNTS: