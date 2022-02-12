COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 12

State adds more than 4,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there are4,818 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 2,722,395.

There are 42,203 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania, an increase of 69 new deaths.

More information can be found on the state's COVID-19 Dashboard.

NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL PA CASES: