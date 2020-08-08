COVID-19 update for Saturday, August 8

State announces more than 800 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that there are 813 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 118,092. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 146 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 1 and August 7 is 150,527 with 5,231 positive cases. There were 23,317 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 7. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,313 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 643 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,214,965 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

3% are ages 13-18;

9% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 19,944 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,143 cases among employees, for a total of 24,087 at 876 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,975 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.