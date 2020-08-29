COVID-19 update for Saturday, August 29

More than 800 new cases reported statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that there are 843 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 132,834. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 109 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 22 and August 28 is 158,746 with 4,366 positive cases. There were 24,857 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 28. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,671 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 16 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,979 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,478 cases among employees, for a total of 25,457 at 925 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,186 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.