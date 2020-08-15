COVID-19 update for Saturday, August 15

State reports more than 800 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there are 850 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 123,800. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between August 7 and August 14 is 167,267 with 6,450 positive cases. There were 24,713 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., August 14. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,465 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 20 new deaths reported. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 644 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 1,319,884 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 4% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 10% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 38% are ages 25-49;

Nearly 23% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 20,343 resident cases of COVID-19, and 4,219 cases among employees, for a total of 24,562 at 891 distinct facilities in 63 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,056 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.