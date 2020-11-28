COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 28

There are more than 8,000 new cases statewide.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 351,667.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, November 27, there were 41 new deaths reported for a total of 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.