COVID-19 update for Saturday, November 28

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 8,053 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 351,667.
As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, November 27, there were 41 new deaths reported for a total of 10,275 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.
There are 2,904 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 864 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of November 20 – November 26 stood at 11.7%.