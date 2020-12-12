COVID-19 Update for Saturday, December 12

State announces more than 11,000 new cases

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 11,084 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 481,118.

There are 5,668 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,151 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

As of 11:59 p.m., Friday, December 11, there were 201 new deaths reported for a total of 12,436 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.