COVID-19 update for Saturday, February 6

State adds nearly 4,000 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health confirmed there were 3,930 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 865,604.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 5, there were 157 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 22,396 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 3,041 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 644 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.