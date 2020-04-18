COVID-19 Update: Department of Health releases latest numbers

The Department of Health released the latest increase in cases across the state.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health released the latest number of coronavirus cases across the state.

As of midnight Saturday, there are 1,628 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 31,069. The department also reported 80 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 836.

There are cases of coronavirus in all 67 counties in Pennsylvania.

There are 122,896 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Less than 1% are aged 0-4;

Nearly 1% are aged 5-12;

1% are aged 13-18;

6% are aged 19-24;

39% are aged 25-49;

28% are aged 50-64; and

Nearly 24% are aged 65 or older.