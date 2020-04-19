COVID-19 Update: Department of Health now reporting electronic and probable-cause deaths

The Department of Health shared new data about reporting coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania in the daily briefing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced the latest numbers of coronavirus cases across the state as of midnight Sunday.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., April 19, that there are 1,215 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 32,284. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

In a release, the department also announced that electronic and probable-cause deaths are now being reported, causing a reporting increase of 276 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 1,112.

According to the Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, the majority of deaths did not happen overnight.

“We have been working to reconcile our data with information from several different sources, including our NEDSS reporting system and our county and municipal health departments,” Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “This is the cause of the increase in deaths we are reporting today. This work takes time and so the increase in deaths today reflects the culmination of that effort, which will continue moving forward. The majority of these deaths did not occur overnight.”

There are 126,570 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: