COVID-19 Update: Department of Health has latest numbers

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Department of Health released the latest number of coronavirus cases in Pennsylvania.
As of midnight Sunday, there are 1,178 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 22,833. The department also reported 13 new deaths among positive cases, bringing the statewide total to 507.
There are cases in all 67 counties across the state.
There are 102,057 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:
- Less than 1% are aged 0-4;
- 1% are aged 5-12;
- 2% are aged 13-18;
- Nearly 9% are aged 19-24;
- Nearly 49% are aged 25-49;
- 29% are aged 50-64; and
- 22% are aged 65 or older.
“Now more than ever, as we continue to see COVID-19 cases and deaths rise in Pennsylvania, we need Pennsylvanians to take action,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “Those actions should be to stay calm, stay home and stay safe. If you must go out, please limit it to as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, and our healthcare workers and frontline responders.”