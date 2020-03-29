COVID-19 Update: Department of Health announces new cases in PA

More than 600 new cases announced

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Health officials announced the latest totals for coronavirus cases. There are 643 new cases and four new deaths.

The statewide total number of cases is 3,394 across 58 counties and a total of 38 deaths.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here .

Governor Tom Wolf expanded the stay-at-home order to 22 counties, including Lackawanna, Luzerne, Monroe, Wayne, Pike, Centre and Northampton Counties

“Our notable increase in cases over the past week indicates we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”

According to the release, there are 30,061 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows: