COVID-19 update: Department of Health announces 108 additional cases in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials at the Department of Health announced an additional 108 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 479 cases across 33 counties.
“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.”
Cases in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania:
Lackawanna: 6
Luzerne: 7
Monroe: 31
Montour: 1
Pike: 3
Schuylkill: 1
Wayne: 2
Centre: 1