coronavirus

COVID-19 update: Department of Health announces 108 additional cases in Pennsylvania

Officials said the total cases are up to 479.
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Officials at the Department of Health announced an additional 108 cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, bringing the total to 479 cases across 33 counties. 

“Our notable increase in cases over the last few days indicate we need everyone to take COVID-19 seriously,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “Pennsylvanians have a very important job right now: stay calm, stay home and stay safe. We have seen case counts continue to increase and the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home.” 

Cases in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania: 

Lackawanna: 6

Luzerne: 7

Monroe: 31

Montour: 1

Pike: 3

Schuylkill: 1

Wayne: 2

Centre: 1