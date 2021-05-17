COVID-19 update: 872 new positive cases in PA

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., May 17, there were 872 additional positive cases of COVID-19, in addition to 1,111 new cases reported Sunday, May 16, for a two-day total of 1,983 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,187,115.

As of 11:59 p.m. Saturday, May 15, there were 67 new deaths and as of 11:59 p.m. Sunday, May 16, there were 17 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.