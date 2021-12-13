COVID-19 patient recovering after double lung transplant

A man in Clinton County wants to lead by example after almost dying from complications of the coronavirus.

DANVILLE, Pa. — Rick Bressler, age 48, of Lock Haven, is spending his time decorating his home for Christmas. However, just nine months ago, Rick didn't know if he'd ever get to celebrate the holiday again. In March, he tested positive for COVID, and his life started to go downhill from there.

"I developed a case of what is called ARDS, which stands for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome, and then from there, I got double-lung COVID pneumonia," Rick said.

After spending months on a ventilator, Rick's lungs began to fail. While he was hospitalized at Geisinger Medical Center near Danville, Rick was placed on an ECMO machine, a device that acts like your lungs. It only comes with a 5 percent survival rate.

"I thought I was going to die many times. There were many times throughout this whole thing that I just didn't think I was going to survive.

Rick was Life-Flighted in May to Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, where he learned he was eligible for a life-saving double lung transplant. Rick was going to get a second wind at life.

"It was the best feeling in the world. I was in the hospital for nearly six months.'

Rick now wants his story to be an example for others.

"COVID is obviously real. All you have to do is look at my pictures and see the video clips of what I went through. That is all there is. There is nothing fake about it, doctored, or photoshopped. Everything you see is me and what I went through."

After going through this battle with COVID, rick has given himself a new challenge since returning home in September.

"I want to be the first lung transplant that sticks around until his 90s, and I hope I do that."

Because of his new lungs, Rick must take it easy for the next few months. He encourages folks to take the virus seriously and get vaccinated if possible.