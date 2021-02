State adds more than 3,000 new cases.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed there were 3,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 929,697.

As of 11:59 p.m. Friday, February 26, there were 132 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry, reported for a total of 24,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19.