Pennsylvania COVID-19 weekly update - Wednesday, May 18

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.
The department confirms 27,997additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,999.
The statewide case total is 2,877,660 on Wednesday, May 18.
There were 84 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,898, according to the department.
Get COVID-19 information from the U.S. Government at covid.gov
Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
View the CDC COVID data tracker here.
Watch more stories about the coronavirus pandemic on WNEP's YouTube page.