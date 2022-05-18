Pennsylvania COVID-19 weekly update - Wednesday, May 18

x
Coronavirus

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has released COVID-19 statistics for the last week.
WNEP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Health has updated COVID-19 statistics for the last week.

The department confirms 27,997additional positive cases of COVID-19 over the last seven days, for a daily average of 3,999.

The statewide case total is 2,877,660 on Wednesday, May 18.

There were 84 new deaths for the week. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is 44,898, according to the department.

