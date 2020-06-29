COVID-19 Update in Pennsylvania for Monday, June 29

State reports nearly 500 new cases of coronavirus infection.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health now lists 85,988 people with the coronavirus infection in the state on Monday, June 29.

There were 492 new cases reported in all 67 counties of the state.

There are 6,614 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 8 new deaths.

There are 633 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 666,901 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

Nearly 28% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,697 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,224 cases among employees, for a total of 20,921 at 689 distinct facilities in 52 counties. Out of our total deaths, 4,531 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.