COVID-19 testing sites in our area

The state is setting up COVID-19 testing sites later this week, including two in our area.
The Department of Health announced beginning Thursday, January 28, regional drive-through and indoor walk-in testing clinics will be held in Armstrong, Cumberland, Jefferson, Monroe, and Wayne Counties.
- The drive-thru site in Monroe County will be set up at Pocono Mountain West High School Sullivan Trail Campus Lot A in Pocono Summit.
- The drive-thru site in Wayne County will be set up at the former Rusty Palmer Complex, 105 Rusty's Blvd., Texas Township.
Testing will be available daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting Thursday, January 28 through Monday, February 1.
Up to 450 patients can be tested per day. Mid-nasal passage swab PCR tests will be performed. Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is completely free to all patients. Testing is also open to individuals who are not county residents. Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show symptoms of COVID-19 in order to be tested. No appointment is necessary. Patients are encouraged to bring a photo-ID or insurance card. Registration will also be completed on-site. The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after testing.