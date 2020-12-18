State COVID-19 test sites open in our area

The sites in Luzerne and Montour Counties are open through Tuesday.

Two free COVID-19 testing sites have opened up in our area.

The new drive-thru testing site opened at noon at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre, and it's open until 6 p.m.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, this clinic will be able to test around 450 people per day on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you don't need to make an appointment.

You do not have to be showing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 at this site.

The second testing site that opened on Friday is in Montour County. We found folks lining up to get tested at the Montour Delong Fairgrounds near Danville.