State COVID-19 test sites open in our area

Two free COVID-19 testing sites have opened up in our area.
The new drive-thru testing site opened at noon at the Mohegan Sun Pocono Casino near Wilkes-Barre, and it's open until 6 p.m.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, this clinic will be able to test around 450 people per day on a first-come, first-serve basis, so you don't need to make an appointment.
You do not have to be showing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 at this site.
The second testing site that opened on Friday is in Montour County. We found folks lining up to get tested at the Montour Delong Fairgrounds near Danville.
Both testing sites will be open daily through Tuesday, December 22, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.