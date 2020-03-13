COVID-19: Closings, cancelations, delays

The latest information we have on closings and delays related to the COVID-19 outbreak. Check back for updates.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Concerns over the health and safety of the public are forcing organizations and groups throughout the area to cancel or delay events.

The latest information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the COVID-19 outbreak is posted here.

Knoebels Amusement Resort has delayed the opening of the park until further notice. The park had already delayed the scheduled opening.

McAdoo has implemented an 8 p.m. curfew beginning Monday, April 6.

The Lackawanna Transit Center in Scranton will be closed until further notice beginning Monday, April 6.

The Run for the Red 2020 Pocono Marathon has been canceled.