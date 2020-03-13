COVID-19: Closings, cancelations, delays

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Concerns over the health and safety of the public are forcing organizations and groups throughout the area to cancel or delay events.
- The latest information from the Pennsylvania Department of Health on the COVID-19 outbreak is posted here.
Knoebels Amusement Resort has delayed the opening of the park until further notice. The park had already delayed the scheduled opening.
McAdoo has implemented an 8 p.m. curfew beginning Monday, April 6.
The Lackawanna Transit Center in Scranton will be closed until further notice beginning Monday, April 6.
The Run for the Red 2020 Pocono Marathon has been canceled.
- The U.S. Post Office in downtown Scranton is closed due the closure of the Scranton Federal Building. Get more information at usps.com
- The Lackawanna County Government Center and Courthouse will be closed until at least April 3.
- Pottsville City Hall is closed to the public till further notice. City staff are available by phone or email.
- Many colleges and universities are closed. Click here for more information.
- Many businesses and public organizations are altering schedules and planned events. Check with those groups directly for the latest information.
- All child care centers licensed by the commonwealth close as of Tuesday, March 17 and will be re-evaluated at the conclusion of the 14-day statewide closures.
- All restaurants and bars close their dine-in facilities to help stop the spread of COVID-19. Businesses that offer carry-out, delivery, and drive-through food and beverage service may continue to do so but eating and drinking inside restaurants and bars is temporarily prohibited.
- A no-visitor policy for correctional facilities and nursing homes has been implemented and will be evaluated for other facilities.
- Freedom of travel will remain, but all Pennsylvanians are asked to refrain from non-essential travel.
- Adult daycare centers, adult training facilities, Provocations facilities, LIFE centers and Senior Community Centers close beginning Tuesday, March 17 and will be re-evaluated at the conclusion of the 14-day statewide closures.
- Essential State, County, and Municipal services will be open: police, fire, emergency medical services, sanitation, and essential services for vulnerable populations.
- Supermarkets, pharmacies, and gas stations will remain open. The administration issued guidance for non-essential businesses, such as gyms, movie theaters and shopping malls during county-specific mitigation periods to protect employees, customers, and suppliers and limit the spread of the virus through personal contact and surfaces. Additional statewide business guidance is forthcoming.
- Governor Tom Wolf announced on March 13 that all K-12 Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced on March 13 that all K-12 Pennsylvania schools will be closed for 10 business days effective Monday, March 16.
- The Wolf Administration strongly encourages the suspension of large gatherings, events, conferences of more than 10 people, and per White House guidelines, ask that individuals and groups cancel any gatherings planned over the next eight weeks.
- The Wolf Administration encourages religious leaders to exercise discretion in order to mitigate the spread of illness.
- Restricted visitors in state centers to ensure health and safety for individuals with an intellectual disability.
- Restricted visitors in assisted living and personal care homes to minimize exposure to our seniors and individuals with disabilities.
