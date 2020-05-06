More counties to go green next week

The governor announced Friday that restrictions will be eased next week on six more counties in our area.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Governor Tom Wolf announced Friday that restrictions will be eased next week as more counties are moved to the green phase.

His office said Friday that Adams, Beaver, Carbon, Columbia, Cumberland, Juniata, Mifflin, Northumberland, Union, Wayne, Wyoming, and York can join the “green” phase of his stoplight-colored reopening plan in a week.

The final 10 counties that moved out of red and into yellow today include Berks, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Lackawanna, Lancaster, Lehigh, Northampton, Montgomery, and Philadelphia.

There are 33 counties currently in yellow and 34 in green.

The green phase eases most restrictions by continuing the suspension of the stay-at-home and business closure orders to allow the economy to strategically reopen while continuing to prioritize public health.